Pattaya to revamp traffic and parking on many roads

The Pattaya Municipal Administration Committee, led by Chairman Anupong Buddhawan, held a meeting at Pattaya City Hall on May 30 to address traffic and parking challenges in public areas. The committee focused on developing a comprehensive plan, including the implementation of a one-way traffic system.

Various locations such as Walking Street, Soi Nang Nual, South Pattaya, Soi Buakhao, and Jomtien Beach Road were assessed to ensure smoother traffic flow and regulated parking. Concerns were raised about tourist parking issues, particularly the violation of alternating parking days on South Pattaya Road. Relevant authorities were present to enforce the odd-even parking regulations.







A proposal was made to implement a one-way traffic system from Soi Buakhao leading to Pattaya second road and Pattaya third road. The committee also considered Jomtien Beach Road, despite its narrowness, will have designated parking areas clearly marked to improve traffic movement.

The committee emphasized the importance of establishing standardized regulations for designated parking days on various streets, similar to the central section of Pattaya Beach Road. This approach aims to enhance orderliness and convenience for both tourists and residents.





















