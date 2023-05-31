Move Forward and Pheu Thai parties reaffirm their stance to unite and form coalition government

The eight-party coalition group, led by the Move Forward Party (MFP) set up a transition coordination committee and seven working panels to work on the joint policies to address the country’s problems listed in the Memorandum of Understanding they signed last week.

MFP leader Pita Limcharoenrat said after the meeting of eight parties on Tuesday at the Prachachat Party headquarters that the transition coordination committee comprises members of eight parties and will meet again on June 6 at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters.







Seven working panels were formed to deal with electricity, diesel and energy prices, drought and El Nino, problems in three southern border provinces, constitutional amendments, environment issues and PM2.5 pollution, grassroots economy and SMEs, and illegal drug problems.

The next meeting will see more working panels established to cover all 23 points listed in the MoU signed by the coalition partners.







Mr. Pita affirmed their unity in working for the people. Regarding the House Speaker post wanted by MFP and Pheu Thai, he said it will be considered by both parties and will not be an obstacle to the formation of the new government.

He hoped the Election Commission will certify the election results soon to pave the way for the next process. Mr. Pita and Pheu Thai leader Cholnan Srikaew reaffirmed their stance to stick together and to proceed with forming the eight-party coalition government. (TNA)















