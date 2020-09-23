Pattaya Life: Rain, flood, repeat

As rainy season reaches its finale, “Pattaya Life” has become a cycle of rain, flood, repeat.







The first storm of autumn September brought two hours of the wet stuff, with the usual places filling up with 10-50 centimeters of runoff.

The rain was the start of five days of intermittent storms that will cover 70 percent of the country, according to the Thai Meteorological Department. Strong winds and waves of up to two meters also are forecast.

Pattaya officials urged residents to avoid frequently flooded roads during downpours.







