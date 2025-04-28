Pattaya to replace 4,000 streetlights with LEDs to boost safety and save energy

PATTAYA, Thailand – Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai discussed plans to replace public streetlights across Pattaya, with the project aiming to swap old 250-watt High Pressure Sodium lamps for 110-watt LED lights to improve community safety and energy efficiency.

Recognizing the importance of public safety at night, Pattaya officials noted that many of the city’s current streetlights—using aging High Pressure Sodium technology—emit a soft orange glow that is no longer sufficient. Many fixtures have also deteriorated after years of use.







To address these issues, Pattaya has launched a project to modernize its street lighting by installing 4,000 LED lamps citywide. The new LED lights will provide stronger illumination, enhance public safety, reduce energy consumption, and improve the overall quality of life.

During the meeting, officials agreed to divide the work into four zones, starting from the inner city outward to the city limits. The installation is expected to be completed within six months.

































