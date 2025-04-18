PATTAYA, Thailand – BCCT invites you to the very first EEC Briefing & Connecting at Rugby School Thailand— an exciting opportunity to learn, explore, and connect.

Explore one of the oldest and most prestigious co-educational institutions in the UK, now thriving in the beautiful countryside of Chonburi Province. Rugby School Thailand blends the heritage and values of its 450-year-old British counterpart with a vibrant, fresh-air campus setting.







Following the campus tour, gain valuable insights from Dr Paul Crosio , Partner of Formichella & Sritawat Attorneys at Law Co., Ltd presenting on the critical topic: “A Nominee or a Thai Partner – The Crucial Difference if You Have a Thai Company.”

The event will conclude with a prime networking opportunity to connect with fellow business professionals from the EEC.



Event details :

Date: Tuesday 29th April 2025

Time: School Tour from 5.00 to 6.00

Business Briefing 6.00 to 7:00 (Performing Arts Centre)

Connecting 7:00 to 8.30 (Performing Arts Centre)

Venue: Rugby School Thailand, 7/2 Moo 2, Khao Mai Kaew, Bang Lamung, Chonburi. Map

Cost: THB 700 (BCCT members and non-members) including food, free-flow beer, wine and soft drinks.

Food menu for the Connecting:- Beef Bourguignon Beef Stew / Stir Fried Asian Greens with Crispy Pork / Stir Fried Fish with Tamarind Sauce / Panache Vegetables/Mashed Potato / Steamed Jasmine Rice and Seasonal Fresh Fruit and Cut Fruits

RSVP: book online HERE or email [email protected] for assistance





Payment: Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn Bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify a receipt.

Sponsorship: We are looking for co-sponsorship at only THB 5,000+VAT with the following benefits for the first BCCT EEC Briefing & Connecting at Rugby School Thailand on Tuesday 29th April.

Sponsor’s logo and link on event graphic for email and social media posts & BCCT website booking page. – 1 complimentary entry for staff or guest – Display company promotional material (including one roll-up banner and brochures/giveaway gifts, etc)

Company recognition during the welcome speech and group photo. Event photos also made available to sponsor – Post-event publicity on BCCT website, LinkedIn and Facebook pages.



Stand-alone LinkedIn post on BCCT Executive Director’s account (15,500 connections) and BCCT account (15,000 connections) with short profile of sponsor and sponsor’s staff tagged a full list of attendees with contact details.

*Sector exclusivity will be granted upon request to the first member company that secures sponsorship.

Contact: If you are interested to become this event sponsor, please email [email protected] or call 02 651 5350

Cancellation policy: Advance payment is required to confirm your registration and if payment is not made 24 hours before event, your place will be passed on to the waiting list. No walk-ins. Cancellations received less than 24 hours (1 day) and no-shows are NOT able to receive neither a refund nor credit. Payment is required at the time of booking. At any other time will incur a higher fee

Event policy: by registering for this event, you are providing consent for your details to be shared with our partners for this event. Event Behaviour Statement: please click here

