Chonburi Police Commander reveals Chinese man’s gruesome murder plot – victim’s father strikes suspect in fury at police station

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the shocking case involving Mr. Woranun Pannakha, also known as Note, a 25-year-old transgender woman (LGBTQ+), who had undergone gender reassignment surgery, she was brutally murdered by her Chinese partner, Mr. Tongyung Fu, 42 years old, on April 26. The victim’s chest was slashed from her neck down to her genital area, her heart was removed, and her left lung was missing. Both breasts were cut open, and the silicone implants were extracted and placed beside her body. The body was left hidden in a bathroom at an apartment in Soi Arunothai, Central Pattaya. Later, the Pattaya Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant, and Mr. Tongyung Fu was apprehended at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Samut Prakan Province, while attempting to flee to Kunming, China.







At 12:00 PM on April 27, Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatkiat Jindakwuansanong, Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, along with senior Pattaya police officers and over 20 plainclothes and uniformed officers, escorted Mr. Tongyung Fu to the crime scene at Room 201, 2nd Floor, of the apartment for a crime scene re-enactment. Large crowds gathered to watch, forcing police to secure the area tightly to prevent any incidents and ensure the suspect’s safety.



The crime scene re-enactment revealed that Mr. Fu had brought the victim to his room, where they agreed on a price of 8,000 Baht. As they were about to engage in intercourse, the victim resisted, leading to a violent argument. Mr. Fu demanded half the money back, but the victim refused. A fierce physical altercation ensued: the victim scratched Mr. Fu’s face and kicked him in the mouth, breaking one of his front teeth. Enraged, Mr. Fu threw the victim to the floor beside the bed and pressed his left knee against her neck until she suffocated and died. He then dragged her body into the bathroom, used scissors to slash her torso from abdomen to chest, removed the breast implants and the heart, placing them beside the body. After the dismemberment, he used a blanket to wipe the body and clean the blood in the bathroom. He stayed in the room until morning, then booked a flight and attempted to flee, using a motorcycle taxi to a bus station in North Pattaya, heading toward Suvarnabhumi Airport. He was caught at the airport with the victim’s mobile phone in his possession.

The police also escorted the suspect to three more locations for additional re-enactments. The first was a 20-Baht shop near the apartment where he bought items, then to the North Pattaya bus station, where he boarded a bus to the airport, and finally to South Pattaya Beach, near the entrance to Walking Street, where the victim and suspect first met and exchanged contact information via the WeChat app.

During questioning, Mr. Fu admitted that he only realized the victim was transgender after his arrest.



Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatkiat stated after the re-enactment that this was a “sensational, gruesome case” that captured massive public attention. He praised the quick work of Pattaya police, noting their thorough evidence gathering that led to the arrest at the airport, along with effective cooperation from Immigration Police and Tourist Police. Initially, the suspect refused to confess but ultimately surrendered when confronted with the victim’s mobile phone found in his possession. Mr. Fu confessed that he killed the victim after she resisted and kicked him, breaking his tooth, leading to a rage-fueled attack. He admitted that after killing her, curiosity inspired by crime series he had watched led him to dissect the body using scissors. Mr. Fu’s background as a welder gave him the strength and precision to make clean incisions.

Police strongly denied rumors suggesting links to human trafficking or organ trade. However, they stated that forensic results were still pending to confirm whether any other organs were missing.

Mr. Fu now faces charges of murder and theft for taking the victim’s mobile phone.





While police escorted Mr. Fu to the 20-Baht store for the crime scene re-enactment, the victim’s father, Mr. Auan Pannakha, 61, along with over ten family members, showed up. They wept openly and shouted curses at the suspect, overwhelmed by anger and grief. At one point, Mr. Auan managed to strike Mr. Fu over the head with a bottle, prompting police to intervene quickly to prevent further escalation.







In an interview, Mr. Auan tearfully shared that he was still in deep shock. Four years ago, Note had asked to move to Taiwan to work and study Chinese, eventually becoming fluent. After two years, Note returned to Pattaya. Note had been the family’s financial pillar, sending 10,000 Baht monthly and buying necessities for the family. Recently, Note had completed building a house for his parents and had promised to take them on a trip to China — plans tragically cut short by the murder. Mr. Auan also mentioned a chilling detail: Months earlier, a fortune-teller warned that when his wife turned 60, the family should be careful not to lose something they loved — they had feared for the father, never imagining the tragedy would strike their beloved child instead.













































