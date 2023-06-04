Pattaya to move forward under Prime Minister Pita’a leadership

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet met with incoming Prime Minister Pita Limjaroenrat on June 2, where he recommended that Pattaya City become a true model city, leading the way in effective city governance. Poramet said that while Pattaya City held special city status, it was hindered by numerous restrictions that limited its true potential.







The matters discussed in their conversation laid the groundwork for their participation in a conference and academic seminar focused on decentralizing power to local authorities later that day.

The conference involved three key associations: the Association of Thai Provincial Administrative Organizations, the Association of Thai Municipalities, and the Association of Thai District Administrative Organizations during which Pattaya City presented several proposals aimed at enhancing the city’s governance, with a key focus on improving four to five crucial aspects.

One of the proposals emphasized the need to increase revenue allocation to the city, considering that Pattaya is a significant contributor to the country’s economy, generating approximately 300 billion baht before the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the city only received a fraction of the budget it generated, comprising funds raised locally and a limited amount of government support totalling around 3 billion baht.





Mayor Poramet emphasized that Pattaya City had suggested ways to either enhance revenue collection or secure a larger budget from the government. However, it was crucial to allocate the increased funds to residents with registered residency in Pattaya City. Although the city had approximately 120,000 registered residents, the population swelled to three times that number when including temporary residents. As a result, the allocated funds were exclusively directed towards individuals with registered residency in Pattaya City.

Another significant topic raised by Mayor Poramet was the empowerment of local authorities in personnel selection and the creation of specialized working groups tailored to their assigned tasks. He proposed removing budget constraints for local authorities to accommodate the increased number of personnel transfers required for these assigned duties.

Furthermore, Mayor Poramet emphasized the importance of providing benefits and career advancement opportunities for civil servants. He also highlighted the need for seamless personnel transfers between local and central authorities, aiming to create an environment conducive to professional growth. To achieve this, he suggested the cancellation of National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) Order No. 8/2017, which grants local authorities greater autonomy in personnel management.





Mayor Poramet clarified that the incoming Prime Minister had not provided specific policies solely focused on Pattaya City. Nevertheless, the city had presented a range of important issues that had been previously proposed. If the Move Forward Party were to establish a government, these regulations would be repealed within the first 100 days.













