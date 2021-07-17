Pattaya to give residents 2,000-baht stipends

Pattaya is preparing handouts of 2,000 baht for people affected by coronavirus-control measures.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome said July 16 that the city council already approved an unspecified budget large enough to allow payments to all registered households in the city.







The city payouts are in addition to measures approved by the national government to aid casual workers not covered by the Social Security system and provide “co-pay” spending subsides to the general public.

The next step for Pattaya is to set up a registration system that will allow people to apply for the 2,000 stipends, Sonthaya said. Registration likely will begin August with payments made in September, he added.







Sonthaya said the city there are approximately 30,000 registered households, although the last time the city gave out money ­– 1,000-baht stipends given last year – only 9,000 registered.



















