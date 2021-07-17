‘Pattaya Move On’ plan sent to Chonburi for approval

Pattaya forwarded its “Move On” proposal to Chonburi health officials with the goal of reopening the city Sept. 1, but it won’t happen unless six times more people are vaccinated against Covid-19.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome chaired yet another meeting July 15 about the plan to reopen to foreign tourism. He said the latest proposal is now before the province’s Disease Control Commission. If the DCD approves, the strategy will be forwarded to the national Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration for adoption.







The “Pattaya Move On” plan is similar to the “Samui+” program that launched in Surat Thani Province July 15 that allows fully vaccinated foreign tourists to travel to Koh Samui, Koh Phangan and Koh Tao without having to endure quarantine.

Pattaya’s “sealed route” plan would safely shuttle arrivals from a nearby airport to specially designated hotels, likely the current Alternative Local Quarantine hotels, where they would be tested for the coronavirus.

If they test negative, they’d be allowed to travel in designated areas in and around Pattaya over the next three days. If they again test negative after seven days, they could travel anywhere.

The plan differs from the Phuket “sandbox” in that it confines tourists to Pattaya only for a week, instead of 14 days.







But there will be no moving on of any kind unless the government vaccinates 450,000 Banglamung and Sattahip district residents, said Thanet Supornsahatrangsi, chairman of the Chonburi Tourism Industry Council. To date, only 70,000 people have received even one dose, with extremely few getting their second jab.



















