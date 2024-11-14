Pattaya to complete new roof installation at Bali Hai Pier walkway as a New Year’s gift for Koh Larn residents and tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City has announced that the construction of a new roof covering the walkway at Bali Hai Pier will be completed by the end of December 2024, in time for the New Year. This project is part of the city’s ongoing efforts to improve infrastructure and provide better amenities for both residents of Koh Larn and visitors.

On November 13, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired the 8th meeting of the Pattaya City Executive and Department Heads, where progress on the Bali Hai Pier roof project was discussed. Mr. Chinnakorn Kradanga, Director of the Engineering and Construction Department, reported that 75% of the project had already been completed. This includes the installation of 200 meters of ceiling and 200 meters of roof, with the contractors able to install 10-15 meters of roof and ceiling each day.









The new roof, which will cover a total length of 300 meters, is designed to be in harmony with the coastal theme of the area. The roof will be made with galvanized steel frames, a more cost-effective material compared to stainless steel, in order to save budget without compromising quality. The project is expected to be fully completed by December 2024, making it a special New Year’s gift for the residents of Koh Larn and the many tourists who visit the popular Bali Hai Pier area.

This initiative reflects Pattaya City’s commitment to enhancing both the aesthetic appeal and the safety of key tourist areas, ensuring a more enjoyable experience for all visitors.







































