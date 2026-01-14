Pattaya to add 200 more cameras, expanding real-time coverage of beaches, Jomtien and Koh Larn

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya City is moving ahead with an expanded smart-city surveillance initiative by adding 200 more CCTV cameras to the Pattaya Connect system, significantly increasing real-time monitoring coverage across Pattaya Beach, Jomtien, and Koh Larn.

The update was presented during the Pattaya City Executive and Department Heads Meeting (1/2026), held at Pattaya City Hall and chaired by Mayor Poramet Ngampichet. City executives, deputy mayors, advisers, department heads, school administrators, and related officials attended the meeting to review policy directions, follow up on urgent projects, and discuss key administrative matters.







During the meeting, the mayor reviewed progress on the integration of additional CCTV cameras into the Pattaya Connect mobile application. The system allows residents and visitors to check traffic conditions and flooding situations in real time, supporting more efficient urban management and improved public awareness.

Natthapol Thirawutvorawet, Director of the Strategy and Budget Bureau, explained that Pattaya City currently operates more than 2,500 CCTV cameras across the city. Of these, 400 cameras are already accessible via the Pattaya Connect application. With the approval and contracting of an additional 200 cameras now complete, the total number available through the platform will rise to 600. Installation is expected to be completed within two months.



The newly added cameras will cover key tourism and residential areas, with installations planned along Pattaya Beach, Jomtien Beach, and Koh Larn. In Koh Larn, the project also includes the procurement of firewall systems to strengthen protection against cyberattacks and data breaches.

Beyond the Pattaya Connect application, the city’s broader CCTV network will continue to be shared with relevant government agencies to support local administration, monitor issues more closely, and enhance security at important locations such as municipal schools and Pattaya City Hall. The expansion forms part of Pattaya’s wider push toward smart-city development, focusing on safety, transparency, and real-time city management.



































