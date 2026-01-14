Pattaya moves forward with smart city development, reviews public space survey proposal

PATTAYA, Thailand –– Pattaya City is advancing its smart city development agenda by considering a proposed project to survey and analyse public spaces, aimed at strengthening sustainable urban planning and land-use management.

The proposal was presented on Wednesday afternoon, Jan 14, at Meeting Room 131 of Pattaya City Hall, where Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn, together with city executives, and relevant officials, welcomed representatives from Bangkok Engineering Consultants Co., Ltd., led by Jatuporn Euarojana-angoon.







The proposed project focuses on surveying public spaces across Pattaya to collect and analyse data on land use, accessibility to public areas, and other key urban indicators. Modern technology will be applied, including the development of 3D topographical data, to serve as a comprehensive database for city planning. The information will support assessments of land suitability, identify areas with development potential, and help formulate conceptual urban plans aligned with Pattaya’s long-term sustainable development goals.





Deputy Mayor Wuthisak said Pattaya places strong importance on the efficient management of public spaces to support the city’s continued growth in tourism, economic activity, and residents’ quality of life. He noted that accurate and up-to-date data would enable clearer, more effective urban planning that responds to the needs of all stakeholders.

He added that Pattaya City remains open to cooperation with the private sector and relevant agencies, emphasizing the role of technology and innovation in driving the city toward becoming a more livable and intelligent urban centre in the future.



































