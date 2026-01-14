Pattaya warms up by 1–3°C, morning fog persists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Thailand’s Meteorological Department reports that temperatures in Pattaya and the eastern region are rising by around 1–3 degrees Celsius, while cool to chilly conditions remain in the early morning hours. Morning fog is expected in several areas, prompting motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility.

The warming trend follows the weakening of a high-pressure system that has been covering upper Thailand and the upper South. Despite higher daytime temperatures, residents and visitors are advised to take care of their health as weather conditions fluctuate, especially during early mornings and late evenings.







The department also warned of dry conditions, increasing the risk of fire in some areas. Sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea remain moderate, with waves of 1–2 metres in the lower Gulf, and small boats are urged to proceed with caution.

Air quality in parts of upper Thailand continues to see moderate to relatively high dust and haze accumulation due to poor ventilation. In Pattaya and nearby areas, cool mornings will give way to warmer afternoons, with temperatures expected to peak in the low-to-mid 30s Celsius.



































