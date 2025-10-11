Pattaya tightens Sea Walker tourism rules to ensure safety and protect coral reefs

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials are intensifying regulations for Sea Walker tourism operations to ensure visitor safety, promote sustainable marine ecosystems, and maintain a positive tourism image.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Reumkitkan, together with key city officials, inspected Sea Walker tour boats operating in Pattaya and Koh Larn. The move follows meetings with operators to clarify operational standards, hygiene requirements, and safety measures.



Under the new framework, all Sea Walker operators must hold annual permits and comply with regulations overseen by Pattaya City. Operators must employ trained supervisors certified under the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources’ guidelines to prevent damage to coral reefs and marine ecosystems.

During the inspection, authorities noted that while safety measures were generally adequate—particularly for dives up to 3–4 meters with close supervision—some issues remain, such as insufficient wastewater containment systems. Standard sewage treatment tanks were deemed sufficient.

Deputy Mayor Wuthisak emphasized that inspections today were for readiness assessment only. Operators will undergo a final evaluation before permits are issued to ensure full compliance with safety, environmental, and tourism standards. Overall, officials were satisfied with the progress and preparations observed.









































