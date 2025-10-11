Odd-even parking begins on South Pattaya Road from October 15 to reduce traffic

PATTAYA, Thailand – Starting October 15, the city of Pattaya, in collaboration with local police, will officially enforce an odd-even parking system along South Pattaya Road to improve traffic flow over a 1.2-kilometer stretch. Vehicles violating the regulation will face fines and wheel clamps.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and traffic police representatives inspected the area and confirmed that the system will cover the road from the Sue San junction to the entrance of South Pattaya at Sukhumvit Road. The enforcement hours have been adjusted from 11:00–23:00 to 11:00–21:00 daily.







The initiative follows a 2-week public awareness campaign, which has already improved traffic fluidity. Officials emphasized that the odd-even system is a practical solution for crowded tourist areas where road expansion is limited. Traffic lights and pedestrian crossings have also been optimized with modern technology to enhance safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Sirachat Nuthes, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya Police, explained that violators of the parking rules will face a 500-baht fine. The city plans to expand the odd-even system to other congested areas in the future to maintain orderly traffic and support Pattaya’s tourism. Enforcement will continue around the clock, ensuring smooth movement for residents and visitors alike.



































