Pattaya thief makes merit after robbing donation tree

A thief stole about 2,000 baht from a merit-making donation tree at a Pattaya noodle shop.

Chotika Chantakhot, 36, owner of the restaurant showed the media security camera footage of the Aug. 22 burglary at her shop on Thepprasit Road.

The footage showed the thief cutting through the side panels of the shop through which he crawled to get into the premises. When he noticed the CCTV cameras, he quickly put on a face mask to hide his identity.







At first he hesitated, as if having second thoughts about robbing other people’s donations which was intended for Wat Chai Mongkol Temple, but his evil side got the better of him and he grabbed the money sticks off the tree.

As a sign of penance, so he would be forgiven for his sins, he stuck a 20-baht money-stick back onto the donation tree before fleeing the scene of the crime.

Police are investigating.

Related Story: Ill-willed thief stealing goodwill money from Pattaya shops





































