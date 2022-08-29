East Pattaya kids get free motorbike helmets

Local businesses and officials gave away motorcycle helmets to little children and caretakers in Khao Maikaew to encourage and instruct them on the importance of safety on the roads.

Subdistrict Mayor Chamnian Kiteepakul, local government officials and representatives from B.Grimm Power Rayong and the Amata City Industrial Estate handed out a total of 125 helmets to students and caretakers from Khao Maikaew Child Development Center.







Chamnian said there are far too many motorbike accidents and children often are the victims, as they rarely have helmets on when their parents crash.

Speeches detailed the horrors of Thailand’s roads, due to poor driver training, even worse enforcement and minimal use of motorcycle helmets.

The children were encouraged to diligently wear the safety helmets when they rode motorbikes with their parents.





































