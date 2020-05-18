Thailand officially enters rainy season on May 18

The Meteorological Department has announced that Thailand will officially enter the rainy season this week on May 18, with 1-2 storms expected this year, along with more rain than last year.







Group Captain Somsak Khaosuwan, Director-General of the Meteorological Department, announced today that Thailand will enter the rainy season on Monday, May 18, 2020. He said it is estimated that there will be more rain than last year.







There is a chance that storms will occur over Thailand. However, at the beginning of the season, an uneven distribution of rain will continue. There will be more rain at the end of May but no rain from late June into July. After that, there will be heavy rain and some storms in August and September, during which people will be warned of flash floods. In Northern, Northeastern, Central and Eastern Thailand, the rainy season will end in mid-October while the rainy season in the South will end in mid-January.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has warned people against the dangers of heavy rain and strong waves in the Andaman Sea from today to May 20th, stating that the depression in the middle of the Bay of Bengal has become cyclone “Amber” and is likely to move into the upper Bay of Bengal.

During May 17-20th, 2020, there will be heavy rain in some areas of the western coast of the South which includes Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun. There will also be strong wave action in the Andaman Sea. In waters of Krabi and neighboring provinces, the waves are expected to reach about two meters in height.

Further offshore however, waves are likely to be higher than two meters. Seafarers are asked to proceed with caution and avoid navigating in areas expecting thunderstorms. Small boats should stay in port at this time. (NNT)











