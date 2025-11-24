Pattaya teams up with navy to keep Fireworks Festival safe for tourists on Nov 28–29

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya city officials are stepping up safety measures ahead of the upcoming fireworks festival this weekend, Nov 28–29, with the Navy joining forces to ensure a secure and enjoyable event for residents and tourists.

At the Pattaya City Hall, Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and his secretary, Phumiphat Kamolnat, welcomed Rear Admiral Narong Wongprasert, Deputy Commander of the Marine Corps, to discuss comprehensive safety plans. The meeting focused on coordinating maritime and coastal security, controlling boat traffic, monitoring potential emergencies, and ensuring seamless cooperation among all agencies involved.







The enhanced security measures aim to prevent accidents and safeguard festival-goers while allowing everyone to enjoy the dazzling pyrotechnics along Pattaya’s coastline. Authorities emphasized that both land and sea areas will be carefully monitored, with rapid-response teams on standby throughout the event.

The Pattaya Fireworks Festival, scheduled for Nov 28–29, is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the beach, highlighting the city’s ongoing commitment to combining celebration with public safety.







































