Find out why some visitors choose Phnom Penh over Pattaya as rising costs hit budget tourists

PATTAYA, Thailand – After more than a decade observing Thailand’s evolution, longtime visitors are increasingly questioning whether Pattaya’s tourism strategy is heading in the wrong direction. Once celebrated for its affordability, vibrant nightlife, and mix of local and international culture, the city now appears to be chasing the wrong crowd—price-insensitive tourists and short-term entertainment seekers—while driving away long-term visitors who once formed the backbone of its tourism economy.







A recent week-long visit to Phnom Penh highlights the contrast. Expectations of street crime and petty theft were unfounded. Affordable rents, welcoming locals, straightforward business opportunities, and competitive living costs made Cambodia an attractive alternative. Returning to Bangkok and then reevaluating Pattaya, some long-term residents concluded that the appeal of Thailand has diminished over the past decade.

Pattaya’s nightlife remains a draw, particularly areas like Buakhao and LK Metro, where a mix of traditional Thai music venues and affordable bars continues to offer a more authentic experience. Afternoon drinks can still be found for 50–55 baht, ice buckets at a similar price, and happy hours in Jomtien feature beers for as low as 39 baht. Yet rising living and entertainment costs—such as golf fees that now rival European prices—signal a shift toward wealthier, high-spending tourists, leaving budget-conscious visitors and long-term residents struggling to keep pace.



Despite these changes, the city’s charm endures for those willing to explore beyond the mainstream. Local venues like Xzite Plaza, with SkyMusic and Area 39, still cater to music lovers, offering experiences far removed from the walking street crowd. Dancing to Isan music in small venues remains a uniquely Thai experience, often with few foreigners in sight.

The concern for Pattaya is that its identity may be eroding in pursuit of the “wrong crowd.” Long-term residents and budget travelers, who helped cultivate its reputation as an accessible and vibrant city, are increasingly looking elsewhere. While the city is still cheaper than Phuket or Samui, the trend of rising costs and tourist homogenization threatens its long-standing appeal. Pattaya’s challenge now is balancing profitability with authenticity, or risk losing the very visitors who once defined it.



































