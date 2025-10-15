Pattaya Tattoo Convention On The Beach to thrill visitors in April 2026

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya is preparing to host the highly anticipated Tattoo Convention On The Beach on 24–25 April 2026 at Pattaya Central Beach, promising to turn the spotlight on the city’s vibrant tattoo culture while boosting local tourism and the economy.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet welcomed representatives from the Pattaya Tattoo Association, led by President Pramot Kaewla, who updated city leaders on the event’s progress.







The convention will showcase world-class tattoo artists, celebrating creativity, skill, and individuality. Beyond the artistry, the event is designed to raise the profile of Pattaya as a cultural hotspot, attract international and domestic tourists, and generate revenue for local businesses.

Mayor Poramet emphasized the strategic role of tattoo art in building local identity and promoting Pattaya’s cultural brand. “Supporting tattoo culture isn’t just about the art—it’s about strengthening the city’s image, boosting tourism, and creating sustainable economic opportunities,” he said.



Event organizers are planning an immersive experience, including live tattoo demonstrations,

interactive workshops, and exhibitions that highlight the history and innovation within the tattoo community. Visitors can expect a festival atmosphere that blends artistry with entertainment, making it a must-visit event for enthusiasts and casual tourists alike.





The Tattoo Convention On The Beach 2026 marks another step in Pattaya’s push to diversify its tourism offerings, drawing visitors who seek unique cultural experiences beyond the city’s famous beaches and nightlife. With preparations already underway, the city is set to welcome thousands of tattoo fans and travelers in April next year.



































