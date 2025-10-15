Divine Intervention! Foreigner on motorbike plunges into sacred pond at Koh Larn temple

PATTAYA, Thailand – A hilarious yet shocking video has gone viral on Thai social media, showing a foreign man riding his motorbike straight into a sacred pond — right in front of a revered Luang Po Thuat statue — as monks and locals rushed to help.

The clip, posted on Facebook by user “Kanlaya Modthong” with the caption “Real divine help — a thousand things can happen in one day!”, captures the moment the foreigner lost control and plunged into the temple pond, sending water splashing everywhere.







The incident occurred on October 12, at Wat Mai Samran (Koh Larn Temple) in Pattaya bay. Locals were preparing for the annual Kathin ceremony when a foreign couple arrived to visit the temple. While the wife got off to take photos, her husband — seemingly unfamiliar with the bike — accidentally twisted the throttle, sending both himself and the motorbike straight into the pond.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. Three monks and several villagers jumped in to help lift the bike from the water, turning the rescue into an unexpected community spectacle filled with laughter and relief.



After the video went viral, netizens flooded the comments section — some laughing uncontrollably, others noting the license plate number 2 Kor Por 1108 for a little lottery inspiration.

As one viewer joked: “Now that’s what you call true monk power — Luang Po Thuat really helped!”



































