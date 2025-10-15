Heavy rain floods Pattaya roads as October remains wet, officials rush to clear streets

PATTAYA, Thailand – Torrential rain hit Pattaya and surrounding areas Tuesday, causing flash flooding in prone locations such as Sukhumvit Road, Third Road, Soi Khao Talo, Khao Noi, and Nernplubwan. Water levels rose quickly, submerging streets and disrupting traffic for over an hour.

Local authorities and volunteer rescue teams were immediately dispatched to assist stranded motorists and residents. Pumps and drainage measures helped bring floodwaters down, and traffic gradually returned to normal within roughly one hour.







Motorists were urged to drive cautiously as waterlogged areas can lead to temporary road closures and congestion. Despite the quick recovery, authorities reminded residents to carry umbrellas and raincoats and to avoid low-lying streets during periods of heavy rainfall.

The Bangkok Meteorological Department forecast continued heavy rain for Pattaya and the Eastern Seaboard through the day, as a monsoon trough combined with southwest monsoon winds brings moisture from the Gulf of Thailand. Coastal areas were also warned of waves up to 2 meters in stormy conditions.



October has remained persistently wet this year, with frequent showers and flash floods affecting both urban and coastal areas across the region. Officials emphasized that preparedness and prompt response by city agencies and volunteers helped minimize damage and restore traffic flow efficiently.







































