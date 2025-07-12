Pattaya takes steps to reclaim sidewalks, starting with Wat Chai Market

PATTAYA, Thailand — In a bid to improve pedestrian safety and restore order to busy streets, Pattaya officials have begun enforcing regulations against sidewalk encroachment. The initiative started with a cleanup of the area surrounding Wat Chai Market in South Pattaya, one of the city’s most congested zones.

Municipal enforcement officers were dispatched to clear vendor stalls that had extended into pedestrian walkways, often forcing people to navigate around obstacles or step into traffic. The effort is part of the city’s broader goal to create a more walkable and tourist-friendly environment.







“This is about ensuring that Pattaya is a place where people feel safe and can move freely,” said one officer involved in the operation. “We are committed to making the city accessible for both residents and visitors.”

The cleanup was carried out under the supervision of Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and Pol. Col. Anek Sarathongyu, the superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station. The operation was also supported by Jomtien municipal officers and holiday patrols, who assisted in maintaining order during the long weekend.

Public response to the initiative has been largely positive. Many locals and tourists took to social media to express support for the action. “The Wat Chai Market footpath used to be completely blocked — there was nowhere to walk,” one user commented. “This is exactly what we needed.” Others noted that the situation often forced pedestrians to walk in traffic, with one comment stating, “Sidewalks should be for walking, not for vendors.”

As the cleanup gained traction, residents suggested that similar efforts be extended to other busy areas of Pattaya. Locations such as Soi Buakhao, Pattaya Klang, Nernplubwan, and the alleyways near Pattaya Central and Beach Road were highlighted as other hotspots in need of attention.

“There are so many places in Pattaya where vendors are taking over the sidewalks,” one local said. “It’s great to see this happening, but we hope it continues and expands.”

While many expressed their support, some highlighted the need for balance between enforcement and understanding. “We need to support small vendors, but we also need to protect public spaces,” one comment read. “It’s important to find solutions that allow for both business and pedestrian movement.”

City officials emphasized that this cleanup is just the beginning. Though the operation focused on Wat Chai Market, the city plans to extend the campaign across Pattaya. Residents are encouraged to report any obstructions to the city through the 1337 hotline.

“This initiative is about creating a safer, more accessible environment for everyone,” said one Pattaya representative. “We hope the public continues to support our efforts to keep the sidewalks clear and usable for everyone.”



































