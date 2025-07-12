Pattaya residents support crosswalk safety campaign but doubt speeding motorbikes will stop

PATTAYA, Thailand – The city of Pattaya recently launched a campaign urging drivers to stop or slow down at pedestrian crossings, marked with bold, clear road paint to improve safety. The traffic and transportation design division under the Public Works Department has rolled out these visible zebra crossings, appealing to drivers to be mindful and give priority to pedestrians.







However, public reaction to the campaign has been mixed. While some residents appreciate the effort, praising the city’s cleaner, safer streets and calling for everyone to help make Pattaya more welcoming, others are skeptical. One comment pointed out that even at traffic signals, about 90% of drivers ignore pedestrians trying to cross, casting doubt on how effective the painted crossings will be.



Some see the campaign as a good idea but worry that speeding motorbikes, which often race through busy streets, won’t comply. “Motorcycles fly by like rockets — when will they ever stop for pedestrians?” one commenter asked. Another remarked cynically that the campaign is “nonsense” and that drivers only slow down during holiday traffic jams anyway.

In addition to pedestrian safety efforts, the city is also cracking down on illegal parking. Drivers are reminded to park only on the allowed side of the street and on alternate dates as designated. Vehicles found violating parking rules risk having their wheels locked, a measure aimed at keeping traffic flowing smoothly and ensuring pedestrian safety.

Meanwhile, some residents also brought up other urban issues, like overhead wires cluttering sidewalks and vendors blocking walkways, urging authorities to address these alongside road safety measures.



Despite the mixed opinions, Pattaya’s authorities remain committed to improving pedestrian safety with visible crossings and strict parking enforcement, hoping the public will cooperate to make the city safer and more orderly for everyone.

Pattaya City Hall urges residents and visitors to report traffic violations and illegal parking via the hotline 1337. This helps authorities keep the streets safe and orderly for all.



































