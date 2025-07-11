Italian Buffet Night – Saturday, July 12 at Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

Experience an unforgettable evening of Italian cuisine in our beautiful tropical garden. Enjoy a rich buffet of classic Italian dishes, international favorites, and live music in a relaxed, elegant atmosphere.
Buffet Highlights:
- Fresh Salad Bar – Caprese, Italian meat salad, spicy beef salad & assorted cold cuts
- Soups – Minestrone & chicken cream soup
- Mains – Chicken Piccata Milanese, pork roll porchetta, lasagne, grilled pork neck with tamarind, Mediterranean vegetables
- Pizza Corner – Margherita & chicken Caesar
- Pasta Station – Bolognese, carbonara & tomato sauces made fresh to order
- Desserts – Variety of cakes, fresh fruit platter & ice cream
Live music in the garden to set the perfect mood.
Date: Saturday, July 12 | From 6 PM
Location: Thai Garden Resort, North Pattaya
Price: 599 THB per adult | 299 THB for kids (8–11 years)
Reserve online: thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations
Italian cuisine, tropical vibes, and live tunes — your perfect Friday night awaits.