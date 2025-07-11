Italian Buffet Night – Saturday, July 12 at Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

By Pattaya Mail
An unforgettable Italian evening under the stars – indulge in a sumptuous buffet of classic dishes and international delights, set in our lush tropical garden with live music enhancing the elegant ambiance.

Experience an unforgettable evening of Italian cuisine in our beautiful tropical garden. Enjoy a rich buffet of classic Italian dishes, international favorites, and live music in a relaxed, elegant atmosphere.

Buffet Highlights:

  • Fresh Salad Bar – Caprese, Italian meat salad, spicy beef salad & assorted cold cuts
  • Soups – Minestrone & chicken cream soup
  • Mains – Chicken Piccata Milanese, pork roll porchetta, lasagne, grilled pork neck with tamarind, Mediterranean vegetables
  • Pizza Corner – Margherita & chicken Caesar
  • Pasta Station – Bolognese, carbonara & tomato sauces made fresh to order
  • Desserts – Variety of cakes, fresh fruit platter & ice cream

Live music in the garden to set the perfect mood.

Date: Saturday, July 12 | From 6 PM

Location: Thai Garden Resort, North Pattaya

Price: 599 THB per adult | 299 THB for kids (8–11 years)

Reserve online: thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations

Italian cuisine, tropical vibes, and live tunes — your perfect Friday night awaits.














