Italian Buffet Night – Saturday, July 12 at Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

Experience an unforgettable evening of Italian cuisine in our beautiful tropical garden. Enjoy a rich buffet of classic Italian dishes, international favorites, and live music in a relaxed, elegant atmosphere.

Buffet Highlights:

Fresh Salad Bar – Caprese, Italian meat salad, spicy beef salad & assorted cold cuts

Soups – Minestrone & chicken cream soup

Mains – Chicken Piccata Milanese, pork roll porchetta, lasagne, grilled pork neck with tamarind, Mediterranean vegetables

Pizza Corner – Margherita & chicken Caesar

Pasta Station – Bolognese, carbonara & tomato sauces made fresh to order

Desserts – Variety of cakes, fresh fruit platter & ice cream

Live music in the garden to set the perfect mood.

Date: Saturday, July 12 | From 6 PM

Location: Thai Garden Resort, North Pattaya

Price: 599 THB per adult | 299 THB for kids (8–11 years)

Reserve online: thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations

Italian cuisine, tropical vibes, and live tunes — your perfect Friday night awaits.




































