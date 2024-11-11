Pattaya takes action on public space issues at Bali Hai Pier as frustration builds

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet assigned the Public Order Division of the Pattaya City Hall on November 10 to oversee the organization of parking along the sidewalks, ensuring that public spaces are returned to their original state 100%. In addition, the area around the Bali Hai Pier’s waiting pavilion has been organized to provide a seating area and a ticket sales point for tourists traveling to Koh Larn.









Citizens voiced various concerns during the initiative, with some highlighting issues such as the lack of lighting at the lighthouse near Bali Hai Pier and the continued illegal parking of vehicles, mainly from taxi services and street vendors. A few residents also noted that despite promises made during the mayor’s campaign to regulate public transport vehicles, no significant changes have been seen, with the situation worsening. Some were also concerned about the continued presence of parking fee collectors in the area, despite the ongoing efforts to improve the situation.

































