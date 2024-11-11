Woman critically injured in six-story fall onto Volkswagen van at Pattaya condo

PATTAYA, Thailand – Rescue teams responded to a report of a woman falling from the sixth floor of a condominium on Soi Bong Kot in Pattaya, at 4:36 a.m. on November 10. Upon arrival, they found a large crowd gathered at the scene.

The victim, identified as 21-year-old Miss Savry Pich from Cambodia, had fallen from the sixth floor, hitting the roof of a classic blue Volkswagen van before landing on the ground. The vehicle sustained roof damage, and the woman was critically injured. Rescue workers administered first aid on-site before rushing her to the hospital.









Friends of the victim reported that they had been drinking together in the apartment before separating for the night. The reason for her jump is unknown; however, friends noted she had previously attempted to jump from the 14th floor but was stopped. Pattaya police have documented the scene and informed Police Colonel Navin Thirawit. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to determine the circumstances of the incident.







































