Pattaya takes action against reused cooking oil hazards

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Public Health and Environmental Promotion Division of the Department of Public Health and Environment, Pattaya City, has launched a project aimed at raising awareness of the health hazards associated with reused cooking oil within the city.







The initiative, which commenced with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signifies a collaborative effort between Pattaya City and key industry players. The project seeks to educate both consumers and businesses about the dangers posed by reused cooking oil, with the overarching goal of fostering knowledge, understanding, and promoting safe and environmentally friendly tourism practices.

Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, alongside prominent industry leaders including Thammarat Pariyuraskul from Bangchak Corporation Public Co. Ltd, Thanawat Linjongsungbongkot from Thanachok Plant Oil Co. Ltd (2012), and Jittathep Neungjamnong from Green World USO Co. Ltd, gathered at Pattaya City Hall on April 4 to formalize the collaboration through the signing of the MOU.









The project responds to Pattaya City’s commitment, as declared at the International Health Assembly, to establish itself as a safe and healthy tourism destination. Central to this initiative is the conversion of used cooking oil into Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), a move aimed at mitigating carbon emissions and promoting sustainable tourism practices.







Furthermore, the project endeavours to address environmental concerns associated with reused cooking oil by advocating for proper disposal methods to prevent pollution and safeguard public health. By transforming a potential hazard into a valuable resource, Pattaya City aims to set a precedent for responsible waste management practices and inspire similar initiatives in other locales.































