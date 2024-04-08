Multi-vehicle collision rocks Ban Amphoe intersection

By Pattaya Mail
Aftermath of the multi-vehicle collision at Ban Amphoe intersection on Sukhumvit Road, leaving a trail of wreckage and chaos.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Tranquillity was shattered at Ban Amphoe intersection on Sukhumvit Road in Na Jomtien Sub-district on April 4, as a collision involving multiple vehicles sent shockwaves through the area, leaving a trail of wreckage and chaos in its aftermath.



Ms. Tittawarin Methawatthanan, 39, the driver of a Toyota Vios, vividly recounted the terrifying moment when the collision unfolded. She described how she had come to a halt at a red light, with another pickup truck positioned behind her. Suddenly, a deafening crash reverberated through the intersection, as the pickup truck behind her was struck by another vehicle. The force of the impact subsequently propelled the rear-ended pickup truck into her stationary vehicle.



The pileup involved several vehicles, including a black Nissan Navara, a white Toyota Hilux Revo pickup truck, a white Toyota Vios, and a bronze-collared Mercedes-Benz S500e.



Police began their investigations immediately summoning the victims and the owner of the last vehicle involved in the collision for further questioning at the Na Jomtien Police Station.













