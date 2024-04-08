Drunken Brit impaled while attempting entry over house fence

PATTAYA, Thailand – A British resident of Pattaya narrowly escaped death in the early hours of April 7, after a misguided attempt to climb over a spear-like fence led to a critical injury. The incident unfolded on Soi Khao Noi in east Pattaya, where Michael Girling, a 65-year-old British tourist, found himself impaled on the sharp metal spear protruding from the gate.







Rescue workers responding to the scene discovered Girling lying near the gate of his house, writhing in agony from a deep stab wound to his abdomen. The wound, measuring approximately 5-6 inches in depth, was sustained during his ill-fated attempt to scale the fence. Bleeding profusely and in critical condition, Girling received immediate medical attention before being rushed to the hospital for further treatment.







Eyewitness accounts provided by Ms. Phad, a 50-year-old neighbour, painted a harrowing picture of the scene. She recounted hearing cries for help and quickly investigating, only to find Girling impaled on the gate, unable to free himself. Acting swiftly, she contacted emergency services and offered assistance, using a folding ladder to support him until rescue workers arrived.







Investigations revealed that Girling, a long-term resident in the neighbourhood, had been under the influence of alcohol prior to the incident. His impaired state led to unsuccessful attempts to unlock the door to his residence, prompting him to resort to climbing over the fence in a bid to gain entry. Unfortunately, this decision resulted in the severe injury that unfolded.































