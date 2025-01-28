Pattaya tackles air pollution – ‘Orange Knights’ clean up Dong Tan Curve for a better environment

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s environmental efforts took a significant step forward as the city’s team of “Orange Knights” took action to improve air quality and combat the growing issue of PM2.5 pollution, on January 27. With a focus on Dong Tan Curve, in Jomtien, a critical location in Pattaya, the team worked diligently to clean and maintain the area, ensuring a healthier environment for both residents and tourists.







PM2.5 pollution, caused by fine particulate matter in the air, poses serious health risks, particularly to vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. To address this, the city’s environmental team, wearing their signature orange uniforms, carried out cleaning operations and also took proactive measures to raise awareness about the importance of reducing air pollution.

As Pattaya continues to tackle air quality issues, initiatives like these play a crucial role in ensuring a sustainable future for the city. The community’s collective efforts, along with local authorities, are helping to improve the quality of life for everyone. Stay tuned for more updates on Pattaya’s commitment to environmental protection. Another team was launched to clean up the Bali Hai Cape Blue Lawn in South Pattaya.















































