Pattaya Mayor eyes traffic fine-tuning to prevent further accidents at Thepprasit road U-turn

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet and city officials visited the Thepprasit housing area to listen to public concerns about the U-turn on Thepprasit Road. Local residents and road users have expressed significant distress due to frequent traffic accidents caused by drivers making U-turns, often against traffic flow, creating congestion, especially on weekends.

Following multiple public complaints, the Mayor acknowledged the urgent need for a solution. In response, the team discussed a trial implementation of a temporary U-turn near the entrance to the housing area, roughly 8 meters in length, to alleviate traffic congestion and enhance safety for local residents.







The solution is expected to undergo traffic engineering assessments in the coming weeks, with the trial expected to be implemented within two weeks. Additionally, plans to mark traffic lines with red and white paint for a clearer U-turn process are being considered. The cooperation of local businesses in spreading awareness of the changes will be crucial.

If successful, this initiative may lead to further considerations for future traffic management improvements in the area. The Mayor emphasized that any decisions would prioritize the welfare of the entire community.

































