Public aerobics classes are the latest victims of the Covid-19 outbreak, with the city canceling all group exercise activities.

Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said April 29 the classes funded by the Pattaya City Health Insurance Fund have been suspended until further notice, as the city wants people to stay home as much as possible.







Manote suggested people should continue to exercise at home and take care of themselves but avoid congregating with others to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.