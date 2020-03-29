Pattaya supermarkets boom during Covid-19 economic crisis

Don’t panic, there are still plenty of eggs

While huge swaths of businesses are closed or hurting amid the coronavirus crisis, grocery stores are booming.





Araya Muangkum, owner of the Pornthep Kakhai market on Soi Nong Yai said March 26 that the government’s emergency declaration sparked another wave of panic buying by Thais who either didn’t read or believe the decree. The government stressed food markets and restaurants would not be closed and there was no need to hoard goods, but the words fell on deaf ears.

Araya said eggs, instant noodles and meat are all being hoarded. While the west is locked in a toilet paper frenzy, Thailand has gone manic over eggs. She said her latest delivery sold out in 30 minutes.

The shopkeeper said she is following government orders not to raise prices and is urging her customers to stay calm, that eggs are delivered every day.











