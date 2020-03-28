ALERT! ‘Bar Beer Soi 6 Pattaya’ and 2 restaurants listed in COVID-19 alert spots

‘Bar Beer Soi 6 Pattaya’ and 2 Pattaya restaurants were added to a list of places in Chonburi, including some shopping malls, private offices, restaurants, snooker halls, and more, in Friday’s COVID-19 supervision order issued by Chonburi Gov. Pakarathorn Thienchai which included a warning to people who have visited these areas to self-quarantine.







In Pattaya/Banglamung, anyone who visited either the ‘Café De Beach’ or ‘Khon La Fun’ restaurants on March 15, or ‘Bar Beer Soi 6 Pattaya’ between February 24 and March 26 (names translated from Thai, may differ slightly) is required to quarantine at home for 14 days. If you have symptoms such as cough, high fever, sore throat, or are facing respiratory difficulties, you must see a doctor immediately.

If you have any questions regarding the above self-checking and self-quarantine, call 038-119-777.

Chonburi Province Governor again stresses that people need to strictly follow COVID-19 preventive measures issued by the Department of Disease Control, such as social distancing, washing hands, and hygienic dining. (CPRD)











