Pattaya Mayor inspects public land encroachment at Soi Wat Boonkanchanaram

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, along with city officials and relevant authorities, visited Soi Wat Boonkanchanaram, Jomtien, following complaints of public land encroachment. Reports indicated that structures had intruded approximately two meters into public space, affecting local residents’ access and use.

Mayor Poramet emphasized that Pattaya’s public areas are limited and require careful management to maximize benefits for residents. Initially, city authorities will engage in dialogue with the encroachers to request the return of the land. Legal action will follow if no agreement is reached.

City engineering officials have been tasked with formally inspecting boundaries and ensuring compliance with regulations. The goal is to restore public access and facilitate safe and convenient passage for motorcycles and pedestrians.










































