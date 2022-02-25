Pattaya stops short of banning alcohol amid historic Covid-19 surge

The Pattaya Music Festival has been postponed indefinitely and group gatherings of more than 50 banned, but Chonburi officials stopped short of banning alcohol in restaurants as governors in Buri Ram and Khon Kaen did.

Amid historically high numbers of new daily coronavirus cases, Pattaya’s “restaurants” – bars with dodgy licenses – continue to operate, helping spread the outbreak that has reached all-time highs in the city.



Chonburi on Friday reported more than 2,600 new Covid-19 cases – 1,419 confirmed with RT-PCR tests and another 1,232 found through antigen testing. Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya, reported 285 confirmed cases with no number of ATK results disclosed.







Thailand’s Public Health Ministry continues to insist that most people are infected with the omicron coronavirus variant and either have no or only mild symptoms and can have isolate at home.

Dr. Wasan Kaewvee, director of Banglamung Hospital, said five area hospitals under his supervision have 2,800 beds for Covid-19 patients with moderate or serious symptoms.

At Banglamung Hospital, 500 people are being admitted a day with 300 discharged. So, he said, the hospital still has beds available.































