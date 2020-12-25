2 Pattaya-Jomtien seafood delivery workers test positive for Covid-19

Two Thais delivering seafood to Jomtien Beach and Chonburi markets tested positive for the coronavirus, giving Pattaya officials more justification for canceling more large events.

Pattaya Deputy Mayor Manote Nongyai said Dec. 24, the ban on large public events will stretch into mid-January, including the cancellation of Jan. 9 Children’s Day and Jan. 16 Teacher’s Day. All New Year’s events already had been axed and the Naklua Walk & Eat weekend market suspended.







Manote said the positive Covid-19 tests by the two delivery workers, who visited an undisclosed location in Jomtien Beach and Chonburi’s Ang Sila Old Market, were preliminary and being redone by the Department of Medical Sciences.

He said Pattaya has launched a Covid-19 operations center and has disease-control teams working daily on virus investigation and surveillance, focusing mostly on migrant workers in 15 areas. The city also is preparing quarantine and treatment locations.

Manote said people have to accept the situation is more serious than first thought, and serious follow-up and planning are needed.















