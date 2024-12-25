Pattaya Sports Club celebrates Christmas with Children at ‘Baan Khru Ja’ and donates sports field roof

PATTAYA, Thailand – At the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center (Baan Kru Ja) in Nongprue, East Pattaya, a group of charitable organizations, including the Pattaya Sports Club, Rotary Club of Jomtien-Patttaya, Rotary E-Club Dolphin Pattaya International, and Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard hosted a Christmas celebration for the children on December 22.

The event was warmly welcomed by Mr. Palisorn Noja, Director of the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center, and Mr. Wanchai Saengnam, Deputy Mayor of Nongprue Municipality, along with local council members.



The event aimed to bring joy and smiles to the children during the festive season, offering them gifts from generous donors. The celebration featured a variety of activities, including a meal, a magic show by a famous magician, and live music performance, adding a vibrant atmosphere to the event.

In addition, the Rotary Club Eastern Seaboard presented a donation of over 60,000 baht raised from a previous charity event to support the Baan Kru Ja Foundation. After the performances, the Rotary members and Pattaya Sports Club members distributed prize money to the children and unveiled a new roof for the sports field at the center.



The roof, funded by several charitable organizations such as the Austrian Embassy, the Hartmut and Ilse Schneider Foundation for Children, and the Pattaya Sports Club, was built to provide the children with a safe space for physical activities, protecting them from sun and rain. The total cost of the construction exceeded one million baht.









































