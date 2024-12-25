Pattaya prepares to host the 59th Lions Club International Convention

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet chaired a meeting to discuss the preparations for hosting the 59th Lions Club International Convention.

The Chairperson of the Convention Organizing Committee presented the plan for the upcoming event, which will be held from March 7-9, 2025, at the Ban Sukhawadee in Pattaya.

The event is expected to attract over 5,000 participants, along with their families, and is anticipated to boost the local tourism economy. It will also provide an excellent opportunity to showcase Thailand’s beautiful culture to a global audience.

































