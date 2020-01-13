Pattaya spoils kids on Children’s Day

The Pattaya area celebrated youth by spoiling them with sweets and toys on Children’s Day.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome presided over Pattaya’s official celebration at city hall Jan. 11, which carried the slogan “Modern Children Pursuing Solidarity and Being Aware of Civic Duties” and aimed to have kids show off their assertiveness and learn to be good citizens.

Phettrakul Road was closed to allow for the massive crowd to browse the many food, games and activities booths.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation department brought fire trucks for kids to scramble on and take rides many stories into the air in the cherry picker basket.

More than 2,600 gifts were handed out and youths enjoyed games such as ring toss, dancing roulette and golden goal. There also were raffles to win more prizes, including dolls, sporting goods and school supplies.

Across town, District Chief Amnart Charoensri hosted Banglamung’s Children’s Day party where 10,000 gifts were distributed.

All the kids received souvenir Disney cups before taking in stage performances, student shows, quizzes, lucky draws and games. There also was plenty of free food and drink to satisfy the youngsters.

At the Chalermprakiat Health Garden, Nongprue Mayor Mai Chaiyanit was the emcee at the subdistrict’s event, which also featured games, quizzes, free haircuts and scholarship awards.

Pattaya’s police force also got into the spirit, opening the Soi 9 station to youth tours. In the parking lot youths enjoyed boy-band musical performances, a magic show and comedy routines.

There also were contests, eating, and kids got a chance to win prizes in a raffle for school supplies, scholarships and bicycles.

Pattaya schools joined in, even before the official Saturday Children’s Day. Pattaya Deputy City Manager Pramote Tumtim opened Pattaya School No. 5’s Children’s Day celebration Jan. 10. Many gifts and prizes were awarded all the children, who also played games all day.

In Sattahip, big guns, boats and planes were again the big draws for Children’s Day.

The Royal Thai Navy opened the HTMS Chakri Naruebet aircraft carrier, the new HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej and HTMS Similan for tours by the tens of thousands of kids at the Sattahip Naval Base.

Youths enjoyed fancy dress drills by navy cadets, stage shows and raffle drawings.

Down the road at U-Tapao Rayong Pattaya Airport, naval Air Squadron 201 rolled out jet fighters and anti-aircraft guns to thrilled kids.

Planes and helicopters took to the air to thrill the audience with aerial acrobatics and paratroopers. There also was a performance by the Royal Thai Marine Corps Reconnaissance Battalion, navy band performances and armored vehicle demonstrations.

Things were a bit quieter at the navy’s Sea Turtles Conservation Center where kids could visit nursing ponds for endangered green and hawksbill sea turtles and learn about the species and conservation efforts.

The center also put on musical shows and offered free food and prizes.