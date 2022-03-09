Pattaya speeds work on behind-schedule Jomtien Beach rebuild

The Marine Department has stepped up the pace of work to rebuild and expand Jomtien Beach in order to meet the contract deadline.

A new sand-suctioning and spraying vessel has been brought in to speed things up after the work continued to lag behind schedule.



Italian Thai Development Public Co. is leading the work to rebuilding 3.6 kilometers of shoreline in Pattaya City and Najomtien Subdistrict. Work began at the Najomtien end, from sois 4-11 with 1.1 kilometers of beachfront now expanded with sand from Koh Rang Kwien. The beach is now an average 51 meters wide.

That section was completed Dec. 29, but work on the Jomtien Beach sections has lagged. Crews have blocked off the sand at the Dragon Beach Resort area and brought in a new sand ship to spray the beach.



Pattaya Marine Department chief Eakaraj Kantaro said the new vessel can suck up sand at twice the rate of the old ship and transport 4,000 cubics (6,000 tons) of sand each trip, double the previous vessel.

Eakaraj said the switch was made because the beach is supposed to be finished by Nov. 15 and was behind schedule.































