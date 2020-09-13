Pattaya southerners host 10th Lunar Month Festival

Far from their hometowns, southern Thais in Pattaya recreated a local tradition to make merit for their ancestors at the 10th Lunar Month Festival.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Celebrated Sept. 10 at Nongyai Temple, the festival originating in Nakhon Si Thammarat involves merit-making to show respect and gratitude to Southern people’s deceased ancestors.

Somsin Thipmanee, president of the Southerners Association of Chonburi, opened the event in Pattaya, inviting Buddhists from anywhere to join a procession carrying offerings of different kinds of food placed on beautifully decorated trays to the spirits of their ancestors which, legend has it, are freed from the heaven or the netherworld to visit their relatives in the human world.











