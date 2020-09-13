Pattaya grandma dry, happy after city hall patches roof

A Pattaya grandmother is happy and dry again after city hall repaired her leaky roof.

Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya checked out the completed work at the Sukhumvit Soi 27 home of Kanungnit Sangkamongkol, 81, on Sept. 11.







The Banglamung Red Cross also gave her a bag of food and daily necessities.

While aging, Kanungnit had, until recently, worked on Koh Larn. But she lost her job due to the coronavirus pandemic and now lives on just government social-security payments.

Her house is old and the roof was leaking, making life miserable during the rainy season. Banlue got word of her problems and sent city hall workers out to patch things up. (PCPR)

