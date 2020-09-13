Jealous boyfriend suspected in Pattaya street vengeance

A jealous boyfriend is suspected of orchestrating an attack on a Pattaya lottery vendor that left the man bleeding an unconscious on a downtown street.







Nawapon Sumanart, 35, was found lying on the sidewalk in front of a Central Road restaurant near Sukhumvit Road Sept. 11. His nose was broken and face swollen from being hit with a baseball bat.

At Banglamung Hospital, Nawapon told police he was driving his motorbike to collect money from his lottery customers on Soi Khao Talo when five or six young men on motorbikes drove up alongside and kicked over his bike. They then bludgeoned him and fled.

He managed to drive as far as Sukhumvit Road before stopping and passing out.

The attack was not a robbery, Nawapon said, but retribution from a Sattahip sailor whose girlfriend had been making overt passes at him, he told police.

Nawapon claimed the woman had wanted to have an affair with him, but he refused, knowing the jealous boyfriend was in the navy. On Friday, she had messaged him asking to meet. Nawapon said he declined, but supposed the boyfriend found the message and put out a hit.

Police are investigating.











