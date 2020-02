Banglamung police continued their crackdown on illegal street racers, checking for modified motorbikes at Pattaya Technical College.





Thirty regular and traffic police searched the parking lot for revved-up bikes Feb. 26.

Police also spoke to students and about the safety and legal hazards of street racing and modifying motorcycles.

Evidently they didn’t find any illegally modified bikes, so they left the students with a warning to behave because police are watching them.

Loading…