Driving on Soi Khao Noi should be smoother and safer now that Nongprue patched its many potholes.

Deputy Mayor Niyom Thiengthum and subdistrict Councilman Metasit Samala inspected the completed work Nov. 5.

Road crews had filled in holes and broken parts of the road with concrete and rolled the surface to even it.

Niyom said there had been any complaints. Residents can report road problems by calling 038-933-100 or emailing [email protected].