Pattaya tourists lured to squid fishing

With the increase in the number of long holidays, Thai tourists visiting Pattaya are looking for new things to do. Squid fishing has become one of those.

Boats take tourists to the large floating platforms just a kilometer out in Pattaya Bay. Tourists can experience something new and also enjoy fresh seafood they catch themselves.







Prices start at just 400 baht per person with speedboats leaving from Bali Hai Pier on the hour from 5-7 p.m. with a maximum five people. Boats will return at 11 p.m. or earlier if a group of 10 travels back at the same time.

Included is a fishing pole, the seafood you catch, plus sauces and vegetables. Cold drinks also are available at reasonable prices. Male and female restrooms also are available.

Staff can help customers make sashimi from the squid they catch or grill it.

More information is available at Facebook.com/takotrip/





























