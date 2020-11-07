Pattaya tourists lured to squid fishing

By Pattaya Mail
Squid fishing off Pattaya Beach has become a very popular past time for tourists looking for something new to do.

With the increase in the number of long holidays, Thai tourists visiting Pattaya are looking for new things to do. Squid fishing has become one of those.

Boats take tourists to the large floating platforms just a kilometer out in Pattaya Bay. Tourists can experience something new and also enjoy fresh seafood they catch themselves.


Prices start at just 400 baht per person with speedboats leaving from Bali Hai Pier on the hour from 5-7 p.m. with a maximum five people. Boats will return at 11 p.m. or earlier if a group of 10 travels back at the same time.

Tourists wearing life vests travel by boats to the off shore platforms for a fun evening of squid fishing.

Included is a fishing pole, the seafood you catch, plus sauces and vegetables. Cold drinks also are available at reasonable prices. Male and female restrooms also are available.

Staff can help customers make sashimi from the squid they catch or grill it.

More information is available at Facebook.com/takotrip/

With Pattaya Beach as a backdrop, holiday makers enjoy the sights as they fish for squid from the large floating platform.




These girls are absolutely thrilled with their catch.




Squids come in many sizes and this lady must surely win the prize for the catch of the day.



An onboard chef prepares the guests’ catch for consumption.



One can get lucky and catch a large fish.

After a hard evening of fishing, guests sit back and enjoy their catch, a few drinks and plenty of fellowship.



The deck of the floating is spacious and safe.

Fishing rods hang off the floating platform as the radiant sun sets over Pattaya Bay.


