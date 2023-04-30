Pattaya Soi 6 cleansed and sanitized after Songkran fiasco

It will take a lot more than soap and water to clean up Pattaya’s sordid Soi 6, but at least the pavement is clean again after Songkran.

Pattaya City Councilmen Banjong Banthoonprayuk and Jirawat Plukjai joined in the “big cleaning day” April 26 on the North Pattaya bar street, which was filthy with dried powder and other detritus left over from 10 days of water fights over Songkran.







The councilmen bought energy drinks for the sanitation workers who had to clean up after the week-long Songkan festival, which saw thousands of tourists and bargirls enjoy themselves splashing water and powder on each other, not to mention consuming tens of thousands of liters of beverages both soft and strong.













